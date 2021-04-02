Obituaries » Mary A. Wilson

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Mary Ann Wilson, Nee (Haas) 63, of Cold Spring, passed away on April 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. Mary Ann was a Paralegal with the Lerner, Sampson, & Rothfus Law Firm for 20 years and for the Gerner and Kerns Law Firm for several years. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Ft. Thomas. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father Richard Haas, her brothers Joseph Haas and Richard Haas, her sister Karen Haas, and her granddaughter Sadie Girkin. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband Thomas Wilson, her mother Irene Haas, and her daughters, Amy (Late Mike) Bryant, Teri (Mike) Girkin and Anna Wilson. Mary Ann is also survived her brother Gary (late Susan) Haas, 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Dobbling Funeral 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 :00 AM Thursday April 8, 2021 at the St. Catherine of Siena Church in Ft. Thomas. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Association of the Blind 2045 Gilbert Ave. Cincinnati, Oh 25202 or St Catherine of Siena Church 1083 N. Ft. Thomas Ave. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell is Caring for Tom and his Family.