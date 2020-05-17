Obituaries » Mary A. Wear Dunn

Burial Date: May 22, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY May 22, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Mary Ann Dunn Wear 80 of Florence, KY For the past 8 years, previously residing in Englewood, FL. A graduate of Bishop Brossart High School. Mary Ann was a devout catholic with a strong faith in God. She loved living life to the fullest, and helping others as she was a nurse aide for many years. She loved her family. She leaves behind her 5 children, John Toensmeyer 62 of Demossville, KY Joseph Toensmeyer 61 of Falmouth, KY Lisa Hubbard 59 of Alexandria, KY LeAnne Brucker 51 of Englewood, FL Dan Wear 46 of Englewood, FL Brother John Dunn of Villa Hills, KY sister Kathy Dunn Feldman of Cincinnati, OH Also survived countless great and grand children. Private visitation Friday May 22nd 10am-11am. Interment will follow at St Stephen’s Cemetery, Ft Thomas KY