Obituaries » Mary A. Thisleton

Burial Date: December 20, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 20, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















THISTLETON, Mary Ann nee Reynolds, age 84, formerly of Florence, KY passed away from us suddenly on Tuesday, December 14. Mary Ann was a faithful woman who loved her Lord, her family, church and community. She was born on March 16, 1937 in Dayton, OH to Al Reynolds and Susannah Marie (Suemay). After graduating from Julienne High School, she went on to study Education at the University of Dayton, becoming the first woman in her family to attain a college degree. She began teaching in Dayton and met her best beloved Tom in 1960 while visiting friends on Long Island. They were married in 1962 and had four children, living on Long Island, NY before moving to Louisville, KY in 1971. She and Tom moved to Florence in 1997 to be closer to their daughter Catherine. Mary Ann dearly loved her husband of 45 years, her children, grandchildren and siblings; and besides the worship of her Lord, they were her greatest delight. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Florence, actively participating in worship, the senior’s group, and New Friends. She also greatly enjoyed the company of her close-knit friend group in Florence.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her younger brother Al, and her sister-in-law Judy Reynolds. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sherri Reynolds, and brother and sister-in-law Don and Tonya Reynolds, her children Tom (Linda), Bob, Mike (Anne), and Catherine (Carl Gillman), her grandchildren Tom, Abby, Peter, Betsy, Joe, John, James, Sam, Isaac, Ben, Shea, Ryan, Meagan, Austin, Kenneth and Rachel, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a loving and generous woman with a great big smile, knowing that the Lord was always good to her, and she is sorely missed.

The family will receive friends at Linnemann Funeral Home at 1940 Burlington Pike in Burlington, KY on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19 from 3:00-5:00. The funeral will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042, on Monday, December 20 at 10:00. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul’s, EWTN, or Priests for Life.