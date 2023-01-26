Obituaries » Mary A. Sullinger

Burial Date: February 4, 2023

Mary Ann Sullinger, 79, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born July 28, 1943 in Erlanger, KY to the late Fred and Elsa Domaschko. Mary Ann was a devoted Catholic and life long member of St. Paul Church in Florence, KY. She was a selfless person who always put others before herself. She loved to care for her children and grandchildren, and her family was the joy of her life. She especially loved the holidays when she could get everyone together to celebrate. Mary Ann was a proud mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lloyd Sullinger, and her siblings: Freddy Domaschko, George Domaschko, Richard Domaschko, Robert Domaschko, William Domaschko, Carl Domaschko Sr., and Ann Liver. Mary Ann is survived by her loving sons: David Sullinger Jr., Chris Sullinger (Ryan Grout), Michael Sullinger (Lisa), and William Sullinger (Michelle Osborn), her 10 beloved grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her dear siblings: Helen Long, Catherine “Kitty” Domaschko and Danny Domaschko (Mary). A visitation will be held for Mary Ann on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Ann on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. She will be laid to rest with her husband at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell following the Mass.