Obituaries » Mary A. Newman

Burial Date: October 14, 2020 St. Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, KY 1869 St. Joseph Cemetery Cold Spring, KY 41076 Oct. 14, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 72 times















Mary Ann Newman (nee Prodoehl), 84, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mary Ann grew up in Campbell County and worked at the DAV, an attorney’s office and later on as an interior designer. She enjoyed learning and sharing about history, community, and culture. She also loved puzzling, animals, art or antiques. She was an avid collector and shared all things about Christmas. Family and friends will remember her through the many personalized holiday ornaments she generously gifted throughout her life. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Anna (nee Jakoby) Prodoehl, and a brother, Harry Prodoehl. She is survived by a brother. John (Phyllis) Prodoehl and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Service 11:00 AM October 14, 2020 at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice or the Campbell County Animal Shelter.