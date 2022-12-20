Obituaries » Mary A. Markey

Burial Date: December 28, 2022 St. Mary Cemetery 2201 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 Dec. 28, 2 - 3 p.m.

Mary Margaret “Peggy” Markey, 71, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Ludlow, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, Lexington.

Peggy was born on January 14, 1951, in Covington, Kentucky to Thomas and Catherine (Clapp) Markey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Thomas R. Markey.

Survivors include her sisters, Marianne M. Long, Jane E. DeLong and M. Catherine Markey; brothers, James N. Markey, Michael F. Markey, Daniel J. Markey and William A. Markey; and a host of nieces and nephews.

No Visitation. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.