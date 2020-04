Obituaries » Mary A. MacDonald

Mary Ann MacDonald, 72, of Alexandria, KY passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. Mary Ann was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Brossart High School. Mary Ann cherished her daughters, her grandchildren, her family, and her lifelong friends. She was a person that spoke her mind, she could put anyone in a good mood regardless of her mood. Never a dull moment, always made you laugh, she was one of a kind. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Rosetta (Doering) MacDonald, and her brother Denny MacDonald. She is survived by her daughters, Julie and Jennifer Hess; grandchildren: Kacy Cornett, Kynlee Cornett, David Cornett, and Michael Ray Hanson. Services will be at the convenience of the family.