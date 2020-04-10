Obituaries » Mary A. Koeninger

A celebration of life will beheld at a later date.

Maryann (Schmidt) Koeninger, born January 29, 1931; deceased April 10, 2020. Born to August and Louise Schmidt. Married John P. (Jack) Koeninger January 27, 1951.Proceeded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Schmidt, Thomas Schmidt, Robert (Trudy) Schmidt, sisters Lucille (Matt) Enzweiler and Rosemary (Edward “Bud”) Schmitz, husband, Jack, granddaughter Ashlei M. Zembrodt, son John A. Koeninger and daughter Susan (Koeninger) DeWald. Survived by her adoring children, David (Bet) Koeninger, Daniel (Nancy) Koeninger, Timothy (Connie) Koeninger, Diane (Richard) Booth, Gregory (Susan) Koeninger, Joyce (John) Koeninger, Charles (Susan) DeWald; grandchildren John (Christine) Koeninger, Jennifer (James) Porter, Aaron (Brooke) Koeninger, Josh (Nicole) Zembrodt, Tim (Beth) Koeninger, Mike (Mindy) Koeninger, Kelly (Matt) Hugenschmidt, Kevin (Sarah) Koeninger, Alex (Nikki) Koeninger, Katelyn (Matt) Ruschau, Austin (Bethany) Koeninger, Jacob DeWald, Allie (Alex) Wolf, Nick DeWald, Adam (Bailey) Koeninger, Maria DeWald, and 22 adorable great-grandchildren. A proud graduate of Academy Notre Dame of Providence, Class of 1949 (OLP), Maryann worked at Western Southern Life Insurance and married the love of her life, Jack. While raising 7 children in the Woodlawn, KY, St. Francis De Sales neighborhood, Maryann also managed a Newport, KY newspaper route for the Kentucky Post, instilling her work ethic in many youngsters as paper carriers. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and a talented bowler. After raising her children, Maryann obtained her real estate license and worked with Groeschen Realty and enjoyed a cashier’s job at Vieth’s Market. As a widow, Maryann volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Joseph’s Parish. She was a member of Brighton Center Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Senior Club, and Golden Age Group. She was an avid card player and enjoyed the Elk’s Saturday euchre game up until her passing. She was no stranger to cards at the Senior Center where she frequently “won money”. Travel was another passion, Clearwater Beach and Hawaii being favorites for her and Jack. As a widow, she went on several group trips including Alaska and Europe. She even rafted the white waters of Colorado. A more technologically savvy 89 year old could not be found. Her younger friends were amazed that she not only mastered Facebook but she binged shows on Netflix. She enjoyed Facetime with her family, especially the great grandkids. She was no stranger to The Campbell County Library where she was always picking up the latest novels to keep her mind stimulated. But more than anything else, she lived for family. A visit or phone call from any of the kids, grandkids or great grandkids put a smile on her face and a story to brag about to her friends. She remained active and exuberant until her passing. Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Maryann will be laid to rest at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Maryann’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Memorials are suggested to: Chicks ‘N Chucks, PO Box 76166, Highland Heights, KY 41076; St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076; or Redwood School, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41071.