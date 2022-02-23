Obituaries » Mary A. Fulmer

84 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was a volunteer on the Recreation Committee for the City of Taylor Mill and a past member of the Taylored with Time Senior Group. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Terri and Rick Mueller; grandchildren Christopher Fulmer, Allison Mueller and Logan Mueller; siblings Bob Darpel, Carol McCubbin, Joe (Julie) Darpel, and Walt Darpel; many extended family members and friends. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Earl Fulmer; sons Mike and Bobby Fulmer; siblings Louis and Raymond Darpel. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00am until the time of Catholic Blessing at 12:00pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary Ann’s family.