Obituaries » Mary A. Ervin

Mary Ann Ervin died on May 19, 2020 at the wonderful age of 90. She was a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great-grandma. Mary Ann was a hard worker. She was a graduate of La Salette Academy and later went on to serve almost 20 years at Dr. Timothy Perkins office as a Front Office Manager, a position from which she retired. Mary Ann loved reading. She was a long time and constant member of a book club. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and a little gossip never hurt. Mary Ann’s memory will continue with those that survive her; children, Rob Ervin, Polly (Robert) Huggins; brothers, William (Elsie) Woeste and Robert Woeste; grandchildren, Savannah (Cameron) Ruehr, Morgan Huggins, Tanner Huggins, Delaney Ervin, Caleb Ervin and Olivia Ervin and great-grandson, Wyatt Ruehr. Mary Ann now joins in death her beloved mother, Anna Pauline Woeste; sister-in-law, Trudy Woeste, cousin and best friend Betty Gail White; many other cousins and friends. A service for Mary Ann will be held at the family’s convenience.