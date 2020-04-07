Obituaries » Mary A. Emory Randolph

Mary Alice Randolph Emory. Passed away at Madonna Manor on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Mary Alice was a former resident of Park Hills, KY for 61 years. Daughter of Fountain P. Randolph and Alice L. Kellogg Randolph of Jackson, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Nelson Emory, Jr., brother James Randolph, sister Nancy Randolph, sister Josephine Frost and grand-daughter Kelly Catlin. Survived by brother Edwin Randolph of Texas, daughters Lory Greenland, Carolyn Emory (Mark Catlin), and Jane Schwarting (Craig), grand-children Christine Catlin, Colin Catlin, Marcus Schwarting (Melody), and Eleanor Schwarting, also survived by 1 great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. Mary Alice was an active member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church of Lakeside Park, where she served as deacon and elder. She also served on the board of the Covington Old Ladies Home (Now called the Victorian at Riverside). She was a devoted wife and mother, a homemaker who enjoyed needlecrafts – sewing, knitting, crochet, and especially quilting.