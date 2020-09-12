Obituaries » Mary A. Bartlow Henderson

Mary Alice (nee Henderson) Bartlow, 99, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 12, 1921 on Lick Branch Road near Alexandria, Kentucky. Mary was born in a log house which has now been moved to Rabbit Hash, Kentucky and rebuilt, part of it looks like it did then. Her parents were Nellie (nee Benedict) and Walter Henderson, one sister Evelyn Neal and one brother Byron Henderson. When she was four years old, her family moved to Washington Trace Road where she grew up. There were not many other kids around in her earlier years. No doubt that is why she had been a very private person. She was not really very much of a mixer and had spent a lot of her life working. In April of 1946, she went to work for AT&T and loved it. She always wanted to be a teacher but grew up in the Great Depression. Anyway, she found her place. She trained numerous telephone operators. In 1967 her department was transferred from AT&T to Cincinnati Bell. She continued to work until she retired in 1981 after 35 years of dedicated service. She was sad to leave, but she stayed very busy. She acquired a 13 room house and a mortgage in 1953 and spent all of her free time redoing her apartment plus three others. She became pretty good at restoring walls, floors and whatever. Refinished a lot of furniture and learned to do caning so she did quite a few chairs. She has three of them. One is left in her house, the taller back is from the old Bartlow attic and the rocker is from her grandmother who rocked her children in. She wished her father could see this chair, he loved it so much. She quilted and spent much time in her yard and flowers, which she loved. She had many good friends from work but only a few of them are left and she missed them. In 1974, she moved into her house on Highland Avenue in Fort Thomas which she had built. She stated that she did not know where she got the courage to do it but it turned out fine and she loved it there especially in her yard and flowers. She had one dog and several cats, which were wonderful pets. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings and one nephew Dirk Neal. Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Toni Bradford, Lois (Ray Scott) Johnston, Patrick (Connie) Neal, Gary (Amy) Henderson and Keith Henderson. Also survived by many great nieces, great nephews, friends and fantastic neighbors. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (Sept. 18) from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm. Entombment will take place at Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials are made to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, Kentucky 41059 or charity of choice.