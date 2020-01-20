Obituaries » Marvin L. Canfield

Burial Date: January 24, 2020 South Side Baptist Church Covington, KY Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Marvin Lee Canfield, age 79. Resident of Edgewood, KY, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was owner and operator of the William Furlong Roofing Co. and a 50 years member of South Side Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his: son Mark Lance Canfield; parents Robert Milton and Florence Reed Canfield, brothers Timothy and David Canfield, and sister Sue Ann Canfield. He is survived by his; wife of 59 years, (married January 6, 1961) Martha Lynn Surgerner Canfield; sisters Lois Johnson and Bonnie Canfield. Visitation 11:00 AM until hour of service 1:00 PM at the South Side Baptist Church, Covington, KY Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the South Side Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Street, Covington, KY 41011. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.