Obituaries » Marvin G. Treadway

Obituary Viewed 98 times















Marvin Glenn Treadway, age 81, of Dry Ridge, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Treadway; loving daughter, Lisa Finan (Joe); sister, Marilyn Eilers; grandsons, Alex and Ben Finan and close friend, Albert Woods. Marvin was preceded in death by his siblings, Stanley Treadway, Melvin Treadway, Russell Treadway, Myrna Treadway and Dolores Marsh.