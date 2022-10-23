Obituaries » Martha S. Arlinghaus

Burial Date: October 31, 2022 St. Walburg Monastery Chapel 2500 Amsterdam Road Villa Hills, KY 41017 Oct. 31, 11 a.m.

Martha S. Arlinghaus, 83 years of age passed away on Sunday October 23, 2022. Martha is survived by her brothers Robert Arlinghaus (Martha), and Kenneth Arlinghaus (Sally). Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Marcella (nee Kemper) Arlinghaus, Siblings Edwin, Betty, Leo, Anna Mae, Eugene, Norman, Norbert, James, Paul, Richard, Joseph and Mary. Special thanks to Martha’s nieces Debbie Linneman and Betty Sue Knasel Brandner.

Martha devoted her life to Catholic education as a teacher, first at St. Paul School, Florence, St Benedict school, Covington and then Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School, Villa Hills. She retired from teaching in 2002.

She was a pioneer in the Oblate program of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, being a part of the first group in 1986. At the monastery she was known as the Candy Lady, always making sure that the Sisters candy jar was filled. She was a frequent volunteer and friend to all at Villa Madonna Academy and St. Walburg Academy. A lifelong connection with the Benediction Community.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Fort Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at St Walburg Monastery Chapel in Villa Hills. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial donations to: St. Walburg Monastery 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017 or Villa Madonna Academy 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017.