Martha Reed William

Burial Date: December 6, 2021 Visitation 11am till 1 pm with funeral service to follow at 1pm, Monday, December 6, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Forest Lawn, Erlanger. Memorials can be made to Latonia Baptist Church, 3800 Church St., Latonia, KY 41015.

Martha Reed (nee Williams), age 96, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her residence at The Glen, Cincinnati under hospice care.

Martha’s husband Morris (Chink) preceded her in death after almost 67 years of marriage. As a loving mother she leaves three daughters Rhonda (Dave) Chaffin, Sharla (Gary) Busch and Diane (Kit) Montgomery. She also leaves nine grandchildren Ryan (Donna) Chaffin, Neal (Angela) Chaffin, Chad (Maria) Busch, Andy (Magdalene) Montgomery, Erin (Blake) Bruner, Audra, Shelley, Steve and Chrissy and 11 great grandchildren. She loved them all dearly. She also leaves her loving nieces Karen (Terry) Roberts, Judy (James) Dolwick, Paula (Gilbert) Reed, Sandy, Lisa (Steve) Crosby, Kathy (Peter) Roberts and nephews Mark (Donna) Thompson and Butch (Judy) Reed.

Martha was a long time member of Latonia Baptist Church. While there, she taught Sunday School Classes for Youth through Adults. In 1970, she joined the staff of Week Day School of Religion. In loving appreciation for 20 years of service – 15 as a teacher and 5 as a principal she received the honorary title of Kentucky Colonel. After retirement from WDSR she volunteered at the 9th District School in Covington for 10 years in a program called HOSTS meaning Help One Student To Succeed. During those years she also volunteered with her husband Chink, at Rosedale Green in a Tuesday morning Chapel Service. He led the singing with Charles Wilson as pianist and she taught the Sunday School lesson. They were recognized for their 16 years of service there in a Sunday Morning Service at Latonia Baptist Church with 14 of their family present.

