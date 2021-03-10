Obituaries » Martha J. Paynter

Burial Date: March 16, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 March 16, 1 p.m.

Martha Jane Paynter (nee Schnitzler), 83, of Butler, KY, formerly of Mentor, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Martha was born November 3, 1937 in Mentor, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Carthage Church of the Nazarene, Carthage, KY. Martha was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Paynter, son, Billie Paynter, her parents, William and Addie (nee Cheeseman) Schnitzler and several of her siblings. Martha is survived by two siblings: JoAnne Keeler and Gail Schnitzler, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required. Interment to follow in Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, KY