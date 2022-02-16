Obituaries » Martha J. Jones

Burial Date: February 22, 2022 First Baptist Church of Cold Spring 4410 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring , KY 41076 Feb. 22, 12 - 1 p.m.

Martha J. Jones (nee: Hinkle), 86, of Villa Hills, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Martha was a homemaker and she loved animals. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, KY.

Martha was born March 6, 1935 in Covington, KY to the late Anthony F. Hinkle and Lucille (nee: Basham) Hinkle. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Jones.

Martha is survived by her Son, Rick (Sylvia) Jones, Daughter, Darlene Barnes, Son, Jeff R. (Barbara) Jones, Daughter, Jeana Jones, also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm the First Baptist Church, with Rev. Ric Frazier, officiating. Entombment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Erlanger, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.