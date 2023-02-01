Obituaries » Martha J. Brewer

Burial Date: February 5, 2023 First Love Community Fellowship 930 Curry Lane Dry Ridge, KY 41035. Feb. 5, 3 p.m.

Martha Jean Brewer, lovingly known as “The Warden,” passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Covington, KY, on November 26, 1957, she was the daughter of the late George and Ina Hughes. Martha was an avid sports fan never missed a Bengals game. She was always on the go and “keeping the roads hot.” Martha loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Martha leaves behind her husband: Wes Brewer; sons: Billy Flynn and Jonny Flynn; daughters: Angie Mardis, Mindie Flynn, Tera Hilligas and Sammy Flynn; brother: Troy Hughes; sisters: Shirley Hughes, Debbie Barnes and Rita Hughes; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a large extended family. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at First Love Community Fellowship, 930 Curry Lane, Dry Ridge, KY 41035.