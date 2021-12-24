Obituaries » Martha H. Davis

Burial Date: January 3, 2022

Davis, Martha H.,83 of Covington KY. passed away on December 24, 2021 at Madonna Manor, Villa Hills, KY. Martha was a line worker for Duro Bag where she retired after 37 years. She is preceded by her Parents; Charles and Julia Hoskins, Husband; Ralph Davis, Daughters; Anita Davis, Julia Vu, Brothers; Troy Hoskins, Charles Hoskins, Arvil Hoskins, Bill Hoskins. Martha is survived by her Daughters; Marylin Sue Davis, Margaret Davis, Lois Gray, Brothers; Sam Hoskins, Roy Hoskins, Gentry Hoskins, Sisters; Myrtle Dawson, Mittie Jones, 11 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday January 2, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A Second Visitation will be held on January 3, 2022 from 10:00am – 11:00am with a service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.