Martha F. Stauber

Burial Date: March 3, 2022 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 March 3, 11:30 a.m.

February 25, 2022















Martha Frances “Marty” Stauber (née Weibel) passed away on February 25, 2022. She was born to Frank L. and Albertine (Egle) Weibel in Dayton, KY on March 18, 1934. After the 1937 flood, the family moved to Fort Mitchell, Ky. Martha attended Blessed Sacrament School and was a 1952 Notre Dame Academy graduate.

In 1957 she married her husband, Lee, and together they had eight children. She enjoyed her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Countless hours of volunteering were given to three of the schools her children attended: Saint Agnes School, Covington Latin School, and Notre Dame Academy.

As the children grew, she began part-time work at the Kenton County Public Library in 1986. She was a shelving assistant for fourteen years, then worked seven years in the Kentucky Talking Book Library, assisting the blind and visually impaired. That office was in Covington at the time but moved to Frankfort in 2010.

She became known as “Marty” to many friends and family members. She enjoyed home crafts of sewing and knitting, music, writing, and reading. And too, doing genealogy with research and compiling several family books for her children and grandchildren.

Humor was always important and much laughter was had at gatherings of family and friends. The holidays were always special with plenty of food and desserts in the house.

She, along with Lee, volunteered in the Parish Kitchen for twenty-four years. She too, volunteered in the KCPL History Dept for many years.

Martha is survived by her devoted husband, Lee, and their children: Dr. Chris (Christina), Lee (Marjie), Scott (Tammi), Jane (Dave) Topmiller, Angela (Pat) Hughes, Marta (Tom) Vennemann, Jenny (Woody) McMillen, Mary Robertson; 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; her brother Tom (Barbara) Weibel; former sister-in-law Nancy Ryan Weibel; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding Martha in death: sisters Ruth Ramler (2012), Mary Ramler (2004), JoAnn Enzweiler (2018); and brother Frank A. Weibel (2016).