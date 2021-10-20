Obituaries » Martha E. Journey

No services are planned per Martha’s request.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Martha Journey, 86, of Union, KY passed away peacefully Wednesday with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob and all 10 of her brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter Debbie (Dennis) Gillespie, son Ron (Terri) Queen, 4 granddaughters, Alisha, Jill, Rochelle and Cheyenne and 2 great grandchildren. No services are planned per Martha’s request. In lieu of flowers, please help someone in need in her memory or send donation to the American Cancer Society.