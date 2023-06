Obituaries » Martha C. Sigmon

Martha Catherine Sigmon, age 66, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1956 in Covington, KY. Martha is survived by her husband: Stanley R. Sigmon; sons: Kenny & Clayton Dean; and grandchildren: Kaitlyn Kelley and Shania Sigmon.