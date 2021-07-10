Obituaries » Martha B. Malone

Martha Barkhau Malone, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on July 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Martha was a retired Registered Nurse, who worked in a wide variety of nursing positions in her career. She spent many years as a school nurse in the Covington School System and also worked at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital heading the hearing impaired clinic. Martha was a very spiritual person and a lifetime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Newport. Along with her love for music, she also actively enjoyed boating and golfing. Martha was an avid sports fan, always pulling for the Bengals and making sure she never missed a Reds game. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Malone, father Rev. Harold Barkhau and mother Ada Meyer Barkhau. Martha is survived by her sons, Ron (Heidi) Malone and David (Tracie) Malone, brother, Bruce (Margie) Barkhau, sisters Mary (Don) Haas and Donna (Phil) Hamilton, grandchildren, Michael (Rossy) Malone, Tyler Malone, Amy Malone, Spencer Malone and Madison Malone. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St John’s United Church of Christ in Newport. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. John’s United Church of Christ (Music Fund) 415 Park Ave. Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.