Martha A. Parrish Bravard

Burial Date: September 2, 2020

Marsha Ann Bravard Parrish, Age 76. Resident of Southgate, Ky. Passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Heatlh Care Ft Thomas, KY. Retired Cafteria Worker for John G. Carlisle School in Covington, KY. SERVICES: 12:00PM Wednesday September 2nd Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor MIll, KY. VISITATION. Wednesday September 2nd, 10:00 AM Until hour of service at the funeral home. INTERMENT: Highland Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, KY. Preceded in death by parents William and Elizabeth Sturgeon Bravard, sister, Janet Snyder, brother; Robert Bravard She is survived by husband James (Jim) Parrish, Southgate, KY daughter, Tonya Young, Southgate, KY. son, Johncy (Rebecca) Mays II, Walton, KY, 6-grandchildren. sister, Victoria Snow, Covington, KY. Masks and Social Distancing are required.