Marsia Lee Wentworth,

85 of Burlington, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed gardening, reading, birdwatching, and quilting. Marsia’s greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children Robert L. Wentworth Jr. (Holly), Marsia M. Tritsch, Rick Wentworth, Tina, Altenhofen, Russell W. Wentworth (Bethani) and Richard Rick Freeman (Leticia); grandchildren Lisa Wentworth Matusik (Mike), Leslie Wentworth Dillon (Chad), Shannon Tritsch Kozimor (Brett), Sara Altenhofen Tobin (Stephan), Matthew Tritsch (Shannon), Michael Tritsch, Emily Altenhofen, Richard Wentworth, Chelsea Altenhofen Houston (Cory), Erin Wentworth Ball (Tanner), Brandon Wentworth, Wes Wentworth, Bethany Wentworth Von der Porten (Mark), Courtney Wentworth Burress, Mackenzie Wentworth, Brooklyn Wentworth and Harrison Wentworth; great grandchildren Chase, Sadie, Quincy, Jessica, Jennifer, Grayson, Aubrey, Graham, Cooper, Tessa, Bennett, Elli, Sophi, Wyatt, Isabella, Isaac, Ava, Chad, Xander and Everette; brother George F. Wainscott (Mary Ann); many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Wentworth Sr. and her parents George and Ruth Wainscott. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions suggested to Cincinnati Eye Institute or the American Heart and Lung Association. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wentworth family.