Florence, KY – Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 10, 2021 at the age of 78. Marshall was a proud US Army Veteran and Retiree that served two consecutive terms in Vietnam. He enjoyed hobbies like playing Bingo, going fishing and deer watching. Marshall was a kind man that saw the good in everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends that loved him. Marshall is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deborah Newell (Hardey); son, Tim Newell; daughter, Sandra Foltz; grandchildren, Damian and Dandelion; great-granddaughter, Nicole; great-great-grandson, LJ; sisters, Barbara Thompson, Lola Thorne, Nancy Smith, Dawn Schultz, Pamella Carlson; brothers, Frank Newell, Griffith Newell, Robert Newell, James Newell; siblings-in-law, Arlene, Kathy, Bobby, Steve, Tammy, Dawn. Marshall was preceded in death by his sons, Brian Newell, Charles Newell, Michael Newell; siblings, Edwin Newell, Vincent Newell, Sandra Newell, Katherine Newell and his parents, Griffith and Esther Newell. Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11 am until the Memorial Service at 12 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY.