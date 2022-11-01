Obituaries » Marshall C. Granger

Burial Date: November 9, 2022

With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Marshall Carl “Butch” Granger, 68 of California, Ky on 11/1/22 at Highlandspring of Ft.Thomas.

Marshall was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 10, 1954 and grew up in Dayton, Ky, attending Dayton High School.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall Chester and Dorothy Granger (nee Kelly) and his sister Marshia Price and niece Chandra Hirth.

Marshall is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Karen Lynn Granger (nee Myers), Also survived by his sister Becky Granger of Cinti, Oh, Nephews, Ronnie Marshall Hirth, Chris Zimmerman (fiance’ Stephany Cahall), nieces, Makayla Tobergta & Robyn Motz(Ron) . Great nieces Ameire Khalil, Kaya Tobergta and great nephew Magnus Zimmerman.

Sister-in-laws Fran Zimmerman (Dave), Deb Myers (Doug) and many loving long time true friends and family.

Marshall enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Licking Valley Bass Anglers and a member of the Masonic Lodge 808. He also served as a part time Police Officer for the City of Wilder, Ky and retired in January, 2001 after 20 years of service. Marshall was also a Ky Colonel. Marshall liked to make people laugh with his crazy off the wall comments.

In 1944 his grandfather opened “Carl Granger & Sons”. In 1955, Marshall’s father opened “Marshall Granger Jewelers” in Ft. Thomas.

Marshall’s greatest accomplishment came in 1976 when he purchased the family Jewelry business from his mother upon his father’s death. This began his successful journey as the owner and operator of Marshall Granger Jewelers. Marshall taught himself throughout the years how to manage his business through good times and bad times. The store remained in Ft.Thomas for 36 years and in 2012 moved to Cold Spring, Ky where it remains today. He loved his business and was very proud to have been an ICON in Campbell County, KY for 46 years.

Marshall was very generous and would help anyone who needed it, He loved his customers and appreciated all their devoted business throughout the years.

Thank you to all the family and dear friends who helped us through this trying time.

I will always love you Marshall and miss you “my little Campbell County celebrity.”

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St.Judes Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Alzheimeir/Demenia services of Northern Ky. 224 Grandview Drive, Suite 100, Fort Mitchell, Ky 41017, Hospice of the Bluegrass/ Bluegrass Navigators, 54 Cavalier Drive, Florence, Ky 41042.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 from 10 am to 1:00 pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft.Thomas, Ky 41075. Fort Thomas Masonic Lodge #808 F. & A.M. service will be at 12:30 PM and Campbell County FOP Lodge service at 12:45 pm. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 pm. Entombment at St.Stephen Cementery.