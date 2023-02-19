Obituaries » Marsha L. Reeves

Burial Date: February 23, 2023

Marsha Lou Reeves, 72, of Florence passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

Marsha was born on January 8, 1951 in Covington, Kentucky to Wandall and Mallie Faye “Tootsie” (Combs) Reeves. She worked her entire career of more than 47 years at Western Southern Life Insurance Company, Cincinnati; was a lifelong member of Point Pleasant Church of Christ, Hebron and a dog lover.

Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Wandall in 2006; her brother, Ronnie in 2010; brother, Jeffrey in 2019; and her mother, Tootsie in 2022.

Survivors include her nephews, Eugene Reeves, Michael Reeves and Nathan Reeves; great nieces, Samantha, Maddie and Rachel; great nephew, Brayden; her cousin sister, Patricia Baker; her furry companion, Mindy; and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Point Pleasant Church of Christ, Hebron, Kentucky. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon at the church. Interment will be in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, KY. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Point Pleasant Church of Christ, 3259 Point Pleasant Road, Hebron, KY 41048.