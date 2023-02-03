Obituaries » Marsha Gerkin

Burial Date: February 10, 2023 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















(Mary) Marsha Gerkin, 73, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Madonna Manor. Marsha was born in Covington, KY on July 11, 1949 to the late William P. and Laverne (Scheitz) Whalen. She was a member of St. Paul Church and served 28 years as the office manager at Kustom Group, Inc. During her life Marsha was involved with ATA Taekwondo as a 5th degree black belt instructor and 2 time ATA World Champion. She enjoyed traveling with family, Scuba Diving, Sprint Triathlons and ½ Marathons with her kids, watching Bengals/UK basketball and anything involving her granddaughters’ activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William Whalen. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Michael Gerkin, daughter Dr. Susan Gerkin Foley (William S. Foley III), son Michael P. Gerkin (Victoria), granddaughters Abbey Foley, Mia Foley, Sophia Gerkin, and Savanah Gerkin, sister Janice Sutter, brother ‘s Wayne Whalen, Wallace Whalen, Warren Whalen, and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday February 10, 2023 at 10:30am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Florence, KY. Mausoleum entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.