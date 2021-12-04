Obituaries » Marsha Bechmann

A memorial service for Marsha will be held at a later date to be determined.

Marsha Jean Bechmann (nee Gallison), 83, of Burlington, KY, passed away on December 4, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a homemaker and she always had an open door policy at her home. Marsha was considered a second mother to many.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Thaxter and Florence Gallison; her husband, Dr. William “Doc” J. Bechmann Jr.; her son, Matthew M. Bechmann; and her brother, Ronald W. Gallison.

She is survived by her children, Julie M. Bechmann, William J. (Naomi) Bechmann III, and Holly J. (David) Van Gent; and her brother, Stephen R. (Donna) Gallison Sr.

Marsha also leaves behind her grandchildren, Dr. Jan-Michael Van Gent (Monica), D.J. Van Gent (Casey), Kyra Bechmann, and Neil Bechmann; and her great-grandchildren, Lainey Van Gent, Griffin Van Gent, Gwenyth Van Gent, and Matthew Bechmann Jr.

Memorial contributions to: St. Elizabeth Foundation and Hospice Fund 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.