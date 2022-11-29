Obituaries » Marnessa J. Hornback

Burial Date: December 5, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Dec. 5, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Marnessa Jo Hornback, 44 of Edgewood, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her residence. Marnessa was a Teacher with the KinderCare Learning Center in Edgewood KY, and enjoyed reading, writing, acting, and singing. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darrell and Bertha Hornback and Cecil and Helen Ingram, cousin, Christopher Shewmaker, and step sister, Margarita Passione. Marnessa is survived by her loving mother, Marna Hornback, father, Darrell Hornback, stepmother, Linda Vila Passione and brother, Shae and sister-in-law, Annie Hornback, and nephew, Oliver Hornback. She also leaves behind her aunt, Sharon and uncle Vince Hoover. Visitation will be Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1pm to 3pm with a second visitation from 5pm to 7pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, Florence, KY. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10am at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Alliance Ohio, 895 Central Ave., #550, Cincinnati, OH 45202 (www.epilepsy-ohio.org)