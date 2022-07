Obituaries » Marlene S. Grant

Burial Date: July 22, 2022

Marlene Schomaker Grant, 74, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Marlene was born September 5, 1947, in Dayton, KY. She was a 1965 graduate of Our Lady of Providence, Newport, KY. Marlene was a retired administrative assistant for Macy’s She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert, and Harriett (nee Kaiser) Schomaker and a brother Bruce Schomaker. Marlene is survived by two brothers Roger Schomaker and James (Nancy) Schomaker. A Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Friday, July 22, 2022, at Saint Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071.