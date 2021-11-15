Obituaries » Marlene Jewell

Burial Date: November 17, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 17, 12 p.m.

Marlene Jewell, age 88 of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021. Marlene was born in Dayton, KY on December 5, 1932 to George E. Morith and Eva Lorie Daugherty. Marlene was a member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence, KY and is a retired Teacher, having taught at Crescent Springs Elementary School from 1957-1962 and Burlington Elementary School from 1964-1986. She was a long time Sunday School Teacher with Madison Ave. Baptist Church and the former Immanuel Baptist Church, both in Covington, KY and Kento-Boo Baptist Church. She was a member of Jobs Daughters and the Order of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her Husband Earl B. Jewell and Son Douglas E. Jewell, both of whom passed away in 2013. She is survived by Daughter Winifred Walston (Doug), Brothers Tom Morith (Roko) and Ron Morith (Pam), Grandchildren Steven Jewell, Jason Walston, Heather McDougall, and Amber Zumbiel, and Great Grandchildren John, Jordyn, and Hunter McDougall, Jordyn & Zeke Zumbiel and Alissa Jewell. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Wednesday, November 17 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery, Williamstown, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Kento-Boo Baptist Church, 634 Kentaboo Avenue, Florence, Ky 41042.