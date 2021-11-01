Obituaries » Mark W. Verax

Burial Date: November 8, 2021

Mark W. Verax, 70, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Mark was born July 17, 1951, in Covington, KY to his late parents, Harry Verax Jr. and Catherine Klaine Verax. He retired from Highlands High School after serving 28 years. He enjoyed going fishing, and belonged to the Bob White Club, bowled in a league for years, watching the Reds and Bengals play, and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Troy Wehrle. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sheila Verax (nee Hundemer); two children, Bruce (Jackie) Granger and Shelly (Thomas) Booth; five sisters: Joyce Hamilton, Sharon (Michael) Wehrle, Michele (Cameron) King, Linda Verax, and Joan Verax; three grandchildren, two great-grandsons, one nephew and two great nephews. Visitation 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, November 8 at the funeral home. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria Funeral Home to help with the funeral costs.