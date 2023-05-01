Obituaries » Mark W. Logsdon

Burial Date: May 8, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 May 8, 1 p.m.

Mark William Logsdon, 52 of Florence, passed away at home on May 1, 2023. Mark was a member of the Jaycees, Boy Scouts, and played football for Boone County High School. After graduation he received his nursing degree from NKU. Mark was always a very witty person and always was generous and loving. In his free time, he enjoyed playing video games, going out to eat, camping, and being home with his cats. Mark loved movies, but especially loved the Nightmare Before Christmas and ALL of the Star Wars movies. He always had a notebook to have a place for his creative writing. Mark proudly wore one of his many cross necklaces for his strong beliefs he had. Being a jokester, Mark especially found joy in teasing his nieces: Emma and Piper. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle and will be deeply missed.

Mark is survived by his parents: Nancy and Gary Jett, father: Michael Logsdon, siblings: Todd Logsdon, Jennifer Sheriff, Kari Foreman, and Matt Reinhart, daughters: Sara, Abigail, and Brooke, 4 grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm. Mark will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.