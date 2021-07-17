Obituaries » Mark W. Clark, Sr.

Burial Date: July 22, 2021

Mark W. Clark Sr., 76, of Independence, passed away on July 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Mark was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a retired Steel worker with Newport Steel. Mark loved fishing and the outdoors, especially Lake Cumberland. Mark is survived by his wife, Connie (Cooper) Clark, sons Mark W. (Juliane) Clark, Jr., Robert (Cheryl) Shakelford and Richard Bridewell, daughters Natalie (Paul) Hafer and Phyllis (Charles) Stephens, sister, Carol Worthman, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Shield of Faith Pentecostal Church in Florence, Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Thursday. Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North Williamstown, KY. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.