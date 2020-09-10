Obituaries » Mark R. Turner

A celebration of life will be held, a date and time will be announced at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Mark R. Turner of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly at age 64 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in his home.

Mark retired from working as a security supervisor for TSA and was a United States Airforce veteran. He was an avid UK fan and loved the American eagle. He also liked collecting Civil War muskets. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching western movies, reading Syfy books, and traveling- especially to Alaska. His greatest joy of all was his family. Mark was a family man who cherished his daughters and his grandchildren. Mark will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Alma McMullen and his sister, Melinda. Survived to mourn his loss are his loving daughters, Melinda (Ezequiel) Turner-Avilez, Angella Turner, and Dianna (Joseph) Mullins; mother, Joyce Slaton; brother, Bryan (Kathy) Turner; beloved grandchildren, Shyan, Hailey, Piper, Jackson, and Elyana; great-grandchild, Theo; good friend, Lavonne Thomas; and many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A celebration of life will be held, a date and time will be announced at a later date.