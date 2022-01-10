Obituaries » Mark P. Griffin

Burial Date: January 17, 2022 Christian Tabernacle Church 325 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 Jan. 17, 9:30 a.m.

Mark Paul Griffin, 66, of Ft. Thomas KY, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born the proud son of the late Charles William Griffin and Grace Mae Griffin, born on October 5, 1955 in Ft. Thomas, KY. Mark proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the Seabee Division. He was a member of Christian Tabernacle Church in Newport. Mark lived for his son and grandchildren. He loved fishing with his grandsons, always competing for the biggest catch. Mark was a loyal man, who loved and supported his family with his whole heart. He is survived by his son, Phil (Samantha) Griffin , sister, Marcia (Carl) Falk, brother, Michael (late Carol) Griffin and his 6 grandchildren. As well as many cousins, nieces, a nephew, friends and co-workers. Visitation will be Monday, January 17 from 8:30-9:30am at Christian Tabernacle Church-325 Washington St, Newport. Service will follow at 9:30am at the church with burial directly after at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a special organization that was important to Mark called St. Joseph’s Indian School. St. Joseph’s Indian School P.O. Box 100 Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100 or the Wounded Warrior Project.