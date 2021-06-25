Obituaries » Mark L. Finfrock

Mark Lee Finfrock, 66, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Friday, June 25th at home surrounded with love. He was retired from the Castellini Company where he worked for 20+ years. Over the years, Mark assisted his good friend Kevin Nieporte in coaching varsity softball, girls freshman basketball, and boys 7th grade basketball for Highlands High School and Middle School, and also ran the clock during Highlands home football games. He volunteered much of his time coaching little league football, baseball and basketball teams. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and UK Basketball. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Vivian (nee. Kalb) Finfrock. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Christy (nee. Schulkers) Finfrock; daughter, Sonia (Josh) Kirschner; sons, Matthew, Michael (Jillian), Kyle Finfrock and Tyler Owens; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Finfrock & Amy (Doug) Johnson and numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Friday, July 2nd at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas with the Interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 or the Ft. Thomas Education Foundation, P.O. Box 75090, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.