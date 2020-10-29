Obituaries » Mark J. Kleiman

Burial Date: November 4, 2020 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 4, 10 a.m.

Mark Jeffrey Kleiman, Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Jeff proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked for UPS for 38 years. Jeff was inducted in the UPS Circle of Honor for 25 years safe driving. He retired in 2009. Jeff’s greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was very giving and generous. Jeff never met a stranger. He quietly lived his faith and was a member of St. Paul Church. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Louis and Catherine Kleiman, sister, Regina “Kim” Jackson, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Ann Eppinghoff. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Paula and their children, Gregory (Regina), Julie, and Eric (Soumaya). He leaves behind his grandchildren, Liesel and Hazel along with his siblings, Mary Stone, Susan Kleiman, Nanci (Bob) Pitts, Andrew Kleiman (Barbara Rose), Steve (Pam) Kleiman, Jacqueline McGowan, sister-in-law, Betty (Russell) Lehn, brother-in-law, Charles (Patti) Eppinghoff and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 10am at St. Paul Church, Florence, KY. Burial will be held at the KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cincinnati VA Hospital (www.cincinnati.va.gov) or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (www.tunnel2towers.org). Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained.