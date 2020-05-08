Obituaries » Mark H. Hoffman

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 90 times















Mark Hutchins Hoffman, 61, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Mark was born in Scottdale, PA and spent most of his adult life in Chicago, IL. Mark was an esteemed member of the Professional Disc Golf Association and a Dispute manager for Fifth Third Bank. He was a long-time member of the Chicago Board of Trade after graduating from Liberty University in 1982. Mark was a trivia buff and an NFL fan that rooted for the Rams and Steelers. Those who know him will remember him as a kind, thoughtful father and friend with an inquisitive mind and a big heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Hoffman. Mark is survived by his loving daughter, Madison Hoffmann and her mother, Deborah Hoffmann; his dad, George (Joanne) Hoffman Sr.; his siblings, Joel (Laura) Hoffman, George (Barbara) Hoffman Jr., and Pamela (David) Dunlap. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for Mark will take place at the convenience of the family.