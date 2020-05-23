Obituaries » Mark F. Maltaner

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: May 29, 2020 Christian Tabernacle Church 325 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 May 29, 11 a.m.

Mark F. Maltaner, 65, of Newport, passed away on May 23, 2020 at his home in Newport, KY. Mark was a food service worker for the V.A. Medical Center in Ft. Thomas for 27 years. Mark was a US Navy veteran and a member of the Newport American Legion Post #11 VFW. Mark was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick Maltaner and Greg Maltaner, a sister, Janie Martin, his mother, Wilma E. (Coleman) Maltaner, and his father, George R. Maltaner. Mark is survived by his wife, Tina (Sparrow) Maltaner, his sons, Mark E. (Amber)McCulley, and Anthony Ray McCulley, and his sisters, Monica Hollis, Donna Maltaner, and Nancy Jo Longhauser. Mark is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Christian Tabernacle Church 325 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071, Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Friday at the church. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #11 22 E. 6th St. Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.