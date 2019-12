Obituaries » Mark E. Krummen

Burial Date: December 17, 2019 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Dec. 17, 10 a.m.

Mark E. Krummen, 58, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. Mark was an avid softball player who loved to coach kid’s basketball teams. He never knew a stranger and loved to fix the kid’s bikes in the neighborhood. Mark received his pilot’s license and loved to fly in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene V. Krummen, Vivian Lampke-Krummen and sister, Diane Krummen. Survivors include his sister, Kathleen (Doyle) Krummen-Caffee, brother, John Krummen, sister, Julianne Krummen-Martin, niece, Stefanie Bates, nephews, Sean and Evan Caffee, Bryce Martin and David and Nathan Krummen. Also surviving are numerous close friends. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorials can be made to DCCH Center for Children 75 Orphanage Rd, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Camp Quality Kentuckiana P.O. Box, 35474 Louisville, KY 40232.