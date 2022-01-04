A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Mark E. Furnish

January 4, 2022

Burial Date: January 10, 2022

Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Inc. Jan. 10, 11 a.m.

Mark Eugene Furnish, age 56. Passed away Tuesday January 4, 2022, at St Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, KY. Resident of Independence, KY. Driver for UPS for 30 years. VISITATON: Sunday January 9th 1:00PM until 4:00PM at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. SERVICES: Monday January 10th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. INTERMENT: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Ky will follow. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Rita Hungler Furnish. He is survived by wife Monica McCarthy Furnish, Independence, KY. daughters, Ashley (Eric) Klosterman, Villa Hills, KY. Courtney (Tyler) Tremain, Florence, KY. Julia (Brandon Dewey) Furnish, Batavia, OH. son; Mark Joshua Furnish, Ludlow, KY. grandchildren, Kamryn and Kylie Klosterman, Bennett Tremain. sister, Vicky (Joe) Fritz, Florence, KY. nephews, Adam and Joel Fritz. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House. 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnatil, Ohio 45229. Masked are required.



