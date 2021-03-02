Obituaries » Mark B. Millson

Mark B. Millson, Age 71. Passed away Tuesday March 2, 2021 at his residence in Independence, KY. Retired chemist for NIOSH for over 30 Years. He loved to go hunting. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary Priefhoff Millson. He is survived by wife Elyse Freudiger Millison, Independence, KY. sons, Keith ( Jessica) Millson, Sunman, IN, Matthew (Nicole) Millson, Louisville, KY, 2-grandchildren, Kieran and Kayden Millson. brothers, Barry (Melanie) Millson, Union, KY. Greg Millson, Erlanger, KY, sister, Roberta Millson, Villa Hills, KY. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amber Johnson Foundation care of Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hill, KY 41017. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.