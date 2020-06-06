Obituaries » Mark A. Smith

Services are private.

Mark A. Smith, of Hebron, KY passed away peacefully at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the young age of 61.

He was born in Dayton, KY on July 4, 1958. Mark took pleasure in working, whether it was around the house or on the job, he always wanted to work and give it his all. He was currently attending Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Hebron, KY and had been a longtime member of Sherman Full Gospel Church in Crittenden, KY. He attended Simon Kenton High School and was their #1 fan, especially for basketball and football. He was recently honored by the school during this past basketball season highlighting his many years of support. Mark’s greatest joy, however, was spending time with his beloved and cherished family, especially his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Whitlock and his brother, Enoch Smith, Jr.

Those surviving to carry on Mark’s legacy include his faithful wife of 37 years, Patricia “Patty” Smith; daughter, Alicia (Mark) Hurston; sister, Jan Whitlock; granddaughters, Rachel Hurston and Jasmine Hurston; four-legged companion, Coco; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

A visitation for Mark will take place from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 33% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. There will be a private funeral service for Mark the next day. He will be laid to rest at Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hebron, KY.