Obituaries » Mark A. Sanborn

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 21 times















Mark A. Sanborn, 63, of Hebron, KY passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence, surrounded with love. He was born November 9, 1956 in Worcester, MA. Mark proudly served his country as a member of the US Army for over 20 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, woodworking, and doing home improvements around the house. Mark had a warm and loving spirit, and he was always willing to help others in need. His family was always his top priority, and he was always there for them when they needed him. His father, Earl Edward Sanborn, preceded him in death. Mark is survived by his loving wife: Janice Sanborn, his dear mother: Lucille Sanborn, his children: Christine (Erik) Frey, and Perry Boone, his siblings: Paul (Shirley) Sanborn, Edward Sanborn, Gary (Angela) Sanborn, Richard (Donna) Sanborn, Peter (Debbie) Sanborn, Linda (Tom) Pelletier, Wayne (Carly) Sanborn, Lori (Jim) Buckley, and Brian (Kristen) Sampson, his cherished grandchildren: Carrin Frey, Gabrielle Frey, Violet Frey, and Kadin Jobe, and his dog: Cooper. Services for Mark will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.