Mark A. Papas, 70, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Hospice of Hope in Edgewood, Kentucky. Mark was born on April 14, 1952, in Covington, KY to the late Alex and Ann Papas.

Mark grew up in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky and was a 1972 graduate of Beechwood High School. He worked for Closson’s for over thirty years. Mark worked as a delivery driver, delivering fine furniture to many of their customers. If you were lost on a road or highway, Mark was the man to help. He was called the “human atlas” who could get you anywhere you needed to be. Mark never met a stranger. A kind soul with a big heart, he always put others first. Mark was one of five children who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed coin collecting, photography, bowling, golf, and especially cars. Mark loved attending classic car shows and even detailing his own cars. Mark loved watching movies, collecting numerous titles. He had two wonderful children, Nick and Michelle, who were his pride and joy. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Ann Zappa Papas.

Those left here to carry on his legacy are his children- Nick (Mackenzie) Papas and Michelle Papas; sisters- Pam (Dan) Stenger, Connie Papas; brothers- Chris (Kathy) Papas, Carl Papas; grandchildren- Avery Papas, Nolan Papas, Carson Mullins-Evans, Gianna Mullins-Evans; several nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Mark will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft, Mitchell, Kentucky.