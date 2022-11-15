Obituaries » Marjorie L. Fuldner

Burial Date: November 22, 2022 St. John's United Church of Christ 415 Park Avenue Newport, KY 41071 Nov. 22, 11 a.m.

Marjorie Fuldner, 98, of Fort Thomas, passed away on November 15, 2022 at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY. Marjorie was a Highlands graduate and a lifelong Northern Kentucky resident. She married Herbert Fuldner and together raised their two children. Marjorie spent her life being a mom, taking care of her family and her home. She enjoyed being a member of the PTA, taking the kids to baseball practices, and most of all being involved at St. John’s Church in Newport. Marjorie loved to sing and would sing in the church choir. She was also involved in the Fort Thomas Heritage League and played a big part in the restorations of the Fort Thomas Mess Hall. Marjorie was a role model to her children and to everyone around her. She loved and cared for her family very much over the years.

She was preceded in death by Husband, Herbert Fuldner, Father, John Luecke, Mother, Mina Luecke, and Brothers, John Luecke and Robert Luecke. Marjorie is survived by her Son, Jim (Teri) Fuldner, Son, Tom (Pam) Fuldner, Grandson, Eric (Heather) Fuldner, Granddaughter, Megan (Zach) Bach, and Great-Grandchildren, Lydia, Ellie, and Brody.

Visitation Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from10:00 am to 11:00 am, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave, Newport, KY 41071. Service will begin at 11:00 am, at St. John’s United Church of Christ- Newport.Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery after the service. After the burial, friends and family are invited back to Fellowship Hall at St. John’s Church for a reception.

Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind, 2045 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.